WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

