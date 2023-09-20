Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY opened at $574.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 976,153 shares of company stock worth $21,080,192,113. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

