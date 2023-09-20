Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.73. 5,474,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,263,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

