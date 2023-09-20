Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. The stock had a trading volume of 322,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

