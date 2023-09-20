Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

