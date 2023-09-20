General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $222.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

