Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 2,532 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

