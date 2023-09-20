Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

