414 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.2% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.06. The company has a market cap of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

