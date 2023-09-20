Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $118.55

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.55 and last traded at $118.71, with a volume of 1918668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.