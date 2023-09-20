Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 668 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,634,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

