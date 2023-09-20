iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

