Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average of $182.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

