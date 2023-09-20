Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

