iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,022,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.12. The stock had a trading volume of 226,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,940. The firm has a market cap of $346.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

