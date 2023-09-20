Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.18. The stock had a trading volume of 277,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,940. The firm has a market cap of $346.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

