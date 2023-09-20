RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 207 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NEE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. 613,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
