RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,069 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 1,282,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,755,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

