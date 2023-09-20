Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

