Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

