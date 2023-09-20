Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $688.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

