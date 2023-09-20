Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.