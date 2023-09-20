American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Increased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $245.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

