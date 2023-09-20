Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.34. 403,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,303. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

