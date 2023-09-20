Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

