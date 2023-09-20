Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

