Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 152,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,275. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

