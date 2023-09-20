Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,386,000 after acquiring an additional 192,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.