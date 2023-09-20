Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $625.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $667.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.07.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

