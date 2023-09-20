IAM Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

NYSE:PNC opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

