The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

