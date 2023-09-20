TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TCP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. 287,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,301. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

