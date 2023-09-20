Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.