MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

