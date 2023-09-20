Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

