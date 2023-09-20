SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.36. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

