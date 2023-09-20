Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,994 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

