Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 7,667 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

