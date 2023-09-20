Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 923,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.