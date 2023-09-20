Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,407 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

