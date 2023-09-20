RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,296. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

