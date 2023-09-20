RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. 34,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

