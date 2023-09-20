Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 18.5% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

