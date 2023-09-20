Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $639,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

