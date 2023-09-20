Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $287.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

