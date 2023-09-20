Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $427.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

