IAM Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,263,000 after purchasing an additional 288,697 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

