Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $427.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.12 and its 200-day moving average is $411.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

