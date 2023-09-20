TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 40,504 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

FIXD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 39,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

