Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.7% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after purchasing an additional 519,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.43. 242,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,512. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

